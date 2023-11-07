Atlanta hospital taps co-founder's son as CEO

Sarah Morrison is retiring from her position as CEO of the Shepherd Center, a nationally renowned, Atlanta-based neurorehabilitation hospital.

Ms. Morrison has served the hospital for 40 years, according to a Nov. 7 news release shared with Becker's. Under her leadership, outcomes have regularly exceeded national averages.

Jamie Shepherd, the hospital's current COO, will succeed Ms. Morrison upon her Sept. 20, 2024, retirement. Mr. Shepherd is the son of James Shepherd, co-founder of the hospital.