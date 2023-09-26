Main Line Health names 1st new CFO in 25 years

Bryn Mawr, Pa.-based Main Line Health named Leigh Ehrlich as its next executive vice president and CFO, replacing Mike Buongiorno, who is retiring from the position at the end of 2023 after 25 years.

Ms. Ehrlich joins the health system from Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health, where she served as senior vice president and CFO for hospital operations, according to a Sept. 26 Main Line Health news release.

Mr. Buongiorno will work alongside Ms. Ehrlich through the end of 2023 to assist in the transition.