Texas Children's names 3 division chiefs

Houston-based Texas Children's has tapped three new division chiefs in the department of pediatrics.

Katy Ostermaier, MD, will serve as division chief of developmental behavioral pediatrics, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the health system. She became a faculty member at the Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine faculty after completing medical school and her pediatric residency there. Dr. Ostermaier has launched two special needs clinics throughout her career: one at Houston-based Ben Taub General Hospital in 2001, one at Texas Children's in 2007. She was named director of Texas Children's down syndrome clinic in 2009, and continues to serve in the role; additionally, she was promoted to professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine this year.

Debra Palazzi, MD, was named the health system's chief of infectious disease. She completed a fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in 2004, and has been in practice as a pediatric infectious disease specialist for more than 20 years.

Katri Typpo, MD, will return to Texas Children's as chief of critical care. She previously served as an assistant professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and a pediatric intensivist at Texas Children's before moving to Arizona in 2009, where she served as chief of pediatric critical care and medical director of pediatric cardiac ICU at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Tucson. In addition, she is a site investigator for several federally funded multicenter trials, and is supported through a grant from the National Institutes of Health.