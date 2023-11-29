Sutter creates new C-suite role

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has appointed Dana Beckton as its first chief diversity and inclusion officer, effective Jan. 8

In this role, Ms. Beckton will lead the diversity, equity and inclusion strategy while serving as a key member of the health system's executive leadership team. She will work directly with President and CEO Warner Thomas and Interim Chief Human Resources Officer Gail Lerch to drive DEI programming and initiatives.

She previously led DEI efforts at Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

"DEI is an integral part of our work at Sutter Health and core to our mission and values. It is essential to building trust and partnerships with the communities we serve, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, equitable and culturally competent care," Mr. Thomas said in a Nov. 29 news release. "At a time when some companies are scaling back their commitment to DEI, we believe it's imperative we continue to prioritize and accelerate this vital work. Our organization will be better because of it."