California system's CNO returns after 3 years

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health promoted Denise Robinson, DNP, RN, on Sept. 19 to be the vice president and chief nursing officer of its medical center in Murrieta, Calif.

Dr. Robinson previously served as the system's CNO from 2018 to 2020 before joining Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network as senior vice president and chief nursing executive. She stepped into the interim CNO role at Loma Linda University Health-Murrieta in September 2022, according to a news release.

Dr. Robinson has also served in nursing leadership positions in New York City at Mount Sinai Health System and BronxCare Health System.