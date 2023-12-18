Georgia system names leaders for physician recruitment, staff services

Valdosta, Ga.-based SGMC Health, a four-hospital system, has appointed Jessica Busque as director of medical staff services and Julie Blodgett as director of physician recruitment.

Ms. Busque has nearly a decade of experience with SHMC Health, serving in roles that span denials management and provider enrollment. She most recently served as manager of medical staff services.

Ms. Blodgett, who previously served as director of medical staff services, will now lead physician recruitment efforts. She will connect physician candidates with the health system and community and build relationships with medical schools and residency programs to bring physicians to SGMC Health.





