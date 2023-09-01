North Carolina hospital names chief nursing officer

Bridget Denzik, DNP, NSN, RN, has been selected as the chief nursing officer of Frye Regional Medical Center, the Hickory, N.C.-based hospital said Aug. 28.

Dr. Denzik has spent more than 30 years in healthcare, including 16 as a nurse executive. Most recently, she was the CNO at Aiken Regional Medical Centers in Aiken County, S.C.

At Frye Regional Medical Center, she will lead a team of nearly 400 RNs, LPNs and CNAs within the hospital and its affiliated faciltiies. Frye Regional is part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.