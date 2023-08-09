Mercy taps chief people officer

St. Louis-based Mercy has named a new senior vice president and chief people officer: Catherine Codispoti.

Ms. Codispoti currently serves as chief people officer for Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., according to an Aug. 9 news release. She previously held financial and organizational leadership roles at Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital, including vice president of human resources.

In her new role, Ms. Codispoti will lead the health system's human resources team, directing everything from compensation and benefits to talent acquisition to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts.