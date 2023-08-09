Mercy taps chief people officer

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

St. Louis-based Mercy has named a new senior vice president and chief people officer: Catherine Codispoti. 

Ms. Codispoti currently serves as chief people officer for Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., according to an Aug. 9 news release. She previously held financial and organizational leadership roles at Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital, including vice president of human resources. 

In her new role, Ms. Codispoti will lead the health system's human resources team, directing everything from compensation and benefits to talent acquisition to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles