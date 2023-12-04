Boston Children's taps primary care leadership

Margaret Fry, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of the Pediatric Physicians' Organization at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Fry is currently chief medical officer of the PPOC, an organization of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants focused on primary care that work closely with specialists from the hospital, according to a Dec. 1 news release shared with Becker's. She will begin her new role on Jan. 1 and succeed Gregory Young, MD.

Dr. Fry joined the PPOC last year. Before that, she held multiple leadership roles with the Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group in the San Francisco area.