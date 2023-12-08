Emory names inaugural physician division president

Penny Castellano, MD, was named president of the Emory Healthcare Physician Division, a newly created position, as well as interim director of Emory Clinic.

In the inaugural role, Dr. Castellano will be responsible for the alignment of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare's outpatient clinics with its 11 hospitals, according to a Dec. 6 news release.

She will also have strategic and operational oversight of the health system's physician practices, inclusive of Emory Clinic and Emory Specialty Associates. She will work closely with Heather Dexter, president of the Emory Healthcare Regional Hospital Division, and Matt Wain, president of the Emory Healthcare University Hospital Division.

Dr. Castellano has held many leadership roles within Emory Clinic and the Emory University School of Medicine, according to the release. These roles include division director for general gynecology and obstetrics, vice chair for clinical affairs and interim chair of the department of gynecology and obstetrics on multiple occasions. She is currently associate director and chief medical officer for Emory Clinic and Emory Specialty Associates.