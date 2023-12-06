Lifepoint promotes 3 leaders to SVP roles

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, which comprises 60 community hospitals and more than 60 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, has promoted three leaders to senior vice president.

Charles Wang has been named senior vice president, strategy and chief of staff. In his new role, Mr. Wang will work closely with executive leaders, providing strategic guidance, coordination and support for company initiatives and priorities. He also will build a team focused on developing and executing strategic special projects that support Lifepoint's growth and advance its mission.

Elliott Brown has been named senior vice president, treasurer. He joined Lifepoint in 2010 and has been a key member of the company's financial leadership team, overseeing its consolidated financial reporting functions and facilitating several transactions and financing activities during periods of growth and change. In his new role, Mr. Brown will collaborate with executive leaders on investor relations, oversee relationships with financial stakeholders and partner with the CFO and operational leaders on forecasting, modeling and analysis.

Emily Serck was appointed senior vice president, communications and corporate affairs. In her new role, Ms. Serck will continue to lead the company's communications and corporate affairs functions, which include internal communications, culture-building initiatives, crisis and issues management, reputation and brand management, and diversity, equity and inclusion. She also oversees the Lifepoint Health Community Foundation and supports communications and community engagement with leaders across the health system.