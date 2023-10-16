Piedmont hospital taps CFO

Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Ga., has named Lori Morris CFO.

Ms. Morris has more than 20 years of hospital financial experience, the past decade of which has been with Atlanta-based Piedmont, according to an Oct. 11 news release. She most recently served as the director of finance at the system's hospitals in Georgia's Rockdale and Walton counties.

Ms. Morris is the third woman to join Piedmont Newton's five-person C-suite in the past year. She succeeds Justin Roberts, who will serve as CFO of Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional.