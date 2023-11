Anna Michelle Brandt was named COO of University Hospital in Newark, N.J.

Ms. Brandt brings more than 15 years of leadership and hospital experience to the role, according to a Nov. 8 hospital news release.

Most recently, she was vice president and hospital chief of staff at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. She also previously held over roles at UF Health Shands, including associate vice president of operations and director of operations.