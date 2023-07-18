Penn State Health taps president

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health has promoted Deborah Addo to the presidency.

Ms. Addo has served as the health system's executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2021. She is now president and COO, and the expanded title "more adequately reflects her full breadth of operational responsibilities across Penn State Health's inpatient hospital services and Penn State Health Medical Group's outpatient services," a representative for the health system told Becker's.

The promotion comes with some new responsibilities. Ms. Addo will now oversee Penn State Health Medical Group and lead the system's new Center for Operational Excellence.