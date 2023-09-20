Market president leaves Intermountain Health for LifePoint

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Jen Alderfer will leave her role as president of Intermountain Health's Montana and Wyoming Market and Billings, Mont.-based St. Vincent Healthcare on Oct. 20. 

She has taken a new role as president of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health's Western Division, according to a Sept. 20 news release. 

Bryan Johnson — president of Intermountain's Western Colorado Market and St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo. — will fill the vacancy left by Ms. Alderfer until a permanent replacement is named, the Salt Lake City-based system told Becker's in an emailed statement. 

Intermountain also announced the departure of CFO Janie Wade today; her last day is scheduled for Oct. 21. 

