CFO to leave Intermountain Health

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is looking for a new CFO after Janie Wade stepped down from her role.

CFO of Intermountain Health since Jan. 1 following the 2022 merger with Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health, Ms. Wade has worked almost seven years in financial services within the new Intermountain system, with four years as CFO of SCL Health, the filing said. She will leave Intermountain on Oct. 21.

"It has been a time of change and transition, and Janie has been a thoughtful leader in this important work and has brought together financial services across the organization," Rob Allen, President and CEO of Intermountain Health, said in a statement.

Work is already underway to recruit a new CFO for the 33-hospital system, according to the filing.