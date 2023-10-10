Ascension taps 7 new strategy execs

St. Louis-based Ascension has named seven new strategy leaders across the organization, according to October LinkedIn posts from Chief Strategy Officer Amber Sims.

Steven Fiamingo has been named vice president of system strategy.

Morgan Lankford has been named senior director of system strategy.

Hetal Desai has been named chief strategy officer for Illinois.

Matt Falcao has been named CSO for Baltimore-based St. Agnes Hospital and Maryland.

Stephan Masoncup has been named CSO for Indiana.

Michael Shaw has been named CSO for Florida and the Gulf Coast.