Ascension taps 7 new strategy execs

Jakob Emerson -

St. Louis-based Ascension has named seven new strategy leaders across the organization, according to October LinkedIn posts from Chief Strategy Officer Amber Sims.

  • Steven Fiamingo has been named vice president of system strategy.
  • Morgan Lankford has been named senior director of system strategy.
  • Hetal Desai has been named chief strategy officer for Illinois.
  • Matt Falcao has been named CSO for Baltimore-based St. Agnes Hospital and Maryland.
  • Stephan Masoncup has been named CSO for Indiana.
  • Michael Shaw has been named CSO for Florida and the Gulf Coast.
  • Rachel Raymond has been named CSO for horizontals (Post-acute/at-home, ASCs, behavioral health, pharmacy and rehabilitation services).

