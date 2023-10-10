Ascension taps 7 new strategy execs

St. Louis-based Ascension has named seven new strategy leaders across the organization, according to October LinkedIn posts from Chief Strategy Officer Amber Sims.
- Steven Fiamingo has been named vice president of system strategy.
- Morgan Lankford has been named senior director of system strategy.
- Hetal Desai has been named chief strategy officer for Illinois.
- Matt Falcao has been named CSO for Baltimore-based St. Agnes Hospital and Maryland.
- Stephan Masoncup has been named CSO for Indiana.
- Michael Shaw has been named CSO for Florida and the Gulf Coast.
- Rachel Raymond has been named CSO for horizontals (Post-acute/at-home, ASCs, behavioral health, pharmacy and rehabilitation services).