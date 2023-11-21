Roper St. Francis names interim chief after CEO opts out of contract renewal

Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C., has named Megan Baker, MD, as its interim CEO weeks after its current CEO decided not to renew his contract.

Roper St. Francis President and CEO Jeffrey DiLisi, MD, opted against contract renewal for 2024, the health system's board told employees and physicians Oct. 11. Dr. DiLisi, an internist and the first physician to lead the four-hospital system, joined Roper St. Francis as CEO in 2020.

Dr. Baker, a breast cancer surgeon, will assume the interim president and CEO role Dec. 3 as the system continues a national search for its next full-time president and CEO. Dr. Baker joined Roper St. Francis Healthcare in 2015 after 10 years as medical director of comprehensive breast care at the Medical University of South Carolina's Hollings Cancer Center.