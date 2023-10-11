Roper St. Francis CEO to step aside

Jeffrey DiLisi, MD, CEO of Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare System, has chosen not to renew his contract for 2024.

The announcement is from Brian Cuddy, MD, chair of the health system's board, who shared a memo Oct. 11 with employees and physicians.

Dr. DiLisi made the decision after discussions with board members, the memo said. He agreed to continue serving Roper St. Francis while the board identifies and onboards an interim CEO and begins searching for a permanent replacement.

"Leading this organization with such a stellar reputation for clinical excellence and an engaged workforce has been the highlight of my career," Dr. DiLisi said in the memo. "Together, we have achieved remarkable things. I am proud of our accomplishments and feel that it is the right time to step aside to allow another leader to take this organization into the future."

Dr. DiLisi has served as CEO of Roper St. Francis since December 2020.

During his tenure, the organization developed a strategic plan, he extended the organization's influence in the community, and he played a key role in building a new Roper Hospital Medical Campus in North Charleston, S.C., according to the memo.

Dr. DiLisi is the first physician at the helm of Roper St. Francis. Before becoming CEO there, he served as senior vice president and chief medical officer of Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.