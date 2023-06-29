MaineHealth names interim hospital president

Jill Berry Bowen, MSN, RN, has been named interim president of North Conway, N.H.-based Memorial Hospital, a member of MaineHealth.

She succeeds Art Mathisen, who resigned to lead Hermiston, Ore.-based Good Shepherd Health Care System.

Ms. Bowen has experience as an interim executive, recently serving as interim region CEO and interim CEO at Appalachian Regional Healthcare based in Beckley, W.Va., according to a news release shared with Becker's. In addition, she previously served more than a decade as CEO of St. Albans City, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center.

Ms. Bowen stepped into her temporary role June 26 as the hospital continues its search for a permanent replacement.