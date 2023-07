Jessica Macalino will become the first president of Riverside Smithfield (Va.) Hospital, set to open in approximately two and a half years.

Ms. Macalino has served the Newport News, Va.-based Riverside health system since 2018, according to a July 25 news release. Most recently, she served as associate vice president of support operations at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

The health system broke ground on the new 50-bed Smithfield facility July 26.