AdventHealth hospital names chief nursing officer

Darla Fish, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach in Florida, effective Aug. 13.

Ms. Fish most recently served as the executive director of cardiovascular, cardiopulmonary and neuroscience services at AdventHealth Daytona Beach in Florida. She first joined the health system in this role in 2017.

She is also a member of the Association of Nurse Executives, American Association of Critical Care Nurses and American Nurses Association, according to a July 18 news release.