Animas Surgical Hospital, a physician-owned hospital in Durango, Colo., has named Meggin Roberts its next CEO.

Ms. Roberts has been serving at the interim helm since the hospital's former CEO, Joseph Theine, departed for Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Health System over the summer. She has spent more than 20 years with Animas Surgical Hospital, according to a news release, beginning as a front desk clerk and moving through the ranks to hold leadership positions.