Joseph Theine is the new CEO of Southwest Health System in Cortez, Colo.

He assumed the role July 24, according to a news release from the system. Most recently, Mr. Theine served as CEO of Animas Surgical Hospital in Durango, Colo.



The hospital is hosting a community meet-and-greet with Mr. Theine on Sept. 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Journal reports.