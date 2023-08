Hayti, Mo.-based Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems has named Joanie White-Wagoner CEO.

Ms. White-Wagoner has more than 30 years of leadership and operations experience, according to a news release on the health system's Facebook page. She most recently served as CEO of Lourdes Health, based in Pasco, Wash.

She succeeds Douglas Johnson, who has been serving as interim CEO under Warbird Consulting Partners, an Atlanta-based business management consulting firm.