HCA Health Midwest names AVP of community engagement 

Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health has appointed Allie Krass associate vice president of community engagement, effective Aug. 31.

In her role, Ms. Krass will build partnerships with community organizations to advance health equity initiatives and improve community health. She will also oversee grant opportunities and employee volunteering efforts, according to an Aug. 31 news release.

Ms. Krass previously worked for Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technology, overseeing the company's community relations efforts in Kansas City, Mo., and Albuquerque, N.M.



HCA Midwest Health, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, consists of 150 locations including hospitals, emergency rooms, physician offices, urgent care centers, surgery centers and specialty physician practices, according to its website.