Massachusetts hospital selects former marine as chief nursing officer

Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., has selected Denise Kvapil, MSN, , RN, as its chief nursing officer. She will also oversee the health system's Massachusetts market.

She will lead nursing operations at Saint Vincent and also MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., and Natick, Mass., according to a Dec. 1 news release.

Ms. Kvapil joins the hospital from Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Medical Center, where she most recently served as chief nursing and operations officer.

Before her healthcare career began, Ms. Kvapil was an E-4 corporal in the Marines.

Her appointment to the position is effective immediately.