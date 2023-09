Samantha Silverberg has been named CFO of Loxahatchee-based HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Ms. Silverberg joins the hospital from Okeechobee-based HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital, where she served as CFO for the past year and a half, according to a Sept. 6 HCA news release shared with Becker's.

She begins her new position Oct. 1.