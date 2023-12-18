WVU Medicine promotes 7 execs

WVU Medicine, based in Morgantown, W.V., has promoted seven executives across its enterprise.

The following leaders have assumed new titles — and some have taken on expanded responsibilities, according to an internal announcement obtained by Becker's Dec. 18.

1. Tony Martinelli was promoted to president of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital. He previously served as COO of the Glen Dale, W.V.-based facility.

2. Amos Ross was promoted to president of Peak Health, the health insurer owned by WVU Health System, Marshall Health Network and Valley Health — the latter two systems are based in Huntington, W.V. Previously, Mr. Ross served as COO of Peak Health.

3. Tom Mauger, MD, was named executive chair of the WVU Eye Institute. He previously served as professor and the Jane McDermott Shott Chair of the WVU ophthalmology department and the WVU Eye Institute, as well as associate dean for practice plan integration and associate CMO for ambulatory care.

4. Jessica Alsop, WVU Medicine's chief legal officer; Ben Gerber, its chief strategy officer; Leeann Kaminsky, its chief human resources officer; and Jim Venturella, its chief information officer, are all being promoted to senior vice president.

The promotions are "in part as they all now have vice presidents reporting to them across the health system, but more so in recognition of their outstanding work and its impact, breadth, and scope," said Albert Wright, Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health System.