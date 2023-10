Faye Collins, DNP, RN has been selected by Orlando Health to lead its St. Cloud Hospital as the new chief nursing officer beginning immediately.

Dr. Collins has more than 20 years of experience in nursing, according to an Oct. 16 news release shared with Becker's. She joins Orlando Health from Banner – University Medical Centers in Tucson, Ariz.

In her role as chief nursing officer, Dr. Collins will be responsible for overseeing the clinical processes and policies related to patient care.