Mass General Brigham creates new role ahead of Dana-Farber split

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham has announced a new role overseeing radiation oncology as it prepares to split with Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, The Boston Globe reported Nov. 7.

In September, Dana-Farber and Beth Israel Deaconess, which is also based in Boston, announced plans to construct a freestanding inpatient cancer hospital in Boston. The news marked a change from the city's current cancer care landscape, as Dana-Farber and Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital have been longtime partners. Mass General Brigham is the parent system of Brigham and Women's Hospital, which has been clinically affiliated with Dana-Farber since 1997. Their current agreement runs through 2028.

Ahead of the split with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Mass General Brigham has announced that Daphne Haas-Kogan, MD, chair of radiation oncology at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Dana-Farber since 2015, will become chair of the radiation oncology department for Massachusetts General Hospital and chief of enterprise radiation oncology for Mass General Brigham.

In her new role, Dr. Haas-Kogan will work with clinicians and patients "to shape the future of cancer care at Mass General Brigham, through an integrated model that keeps patients firmly at the center," Mass General Brigham said in a news release shared with Becker's.

With the changes, Dr. Haas-Kogan will leave her leadership role at Dana-Farber and assume this new combined role to lead radiation oncology at Mass General Brigham. She will continue to be on faculty and to see patients and do research at Dana-Farber.

Mass General Brigham President and CEO Anne Klibanski, MD, said in the release that the new role comes as the system "plan[s] and collaborate[s] for the future of cancer care in a way we have never done before."

"We are at the beginning of an exciting new era in cancer care across Mass General Brigham," Dr. Klibanski said. "Working together, the care teams at both institutions and across the system will have an even greater impact."