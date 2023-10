McLeod Health Dillon (S.C.) has named Kasey Bustamante, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer and assistant vice president of quality and safety.

She joined Mcleod Health in 2013 as a nurse extern and has since worked in different nurse leadership roles across trauma, intensive care and emergency care, according to a news release published Oct. 1 in The Dillon Herald.

Dr. Bustamante will lead nursing services across the hospital and will work with other stakeholders on quality initiatives.