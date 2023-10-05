Emory Healthcare revamps hospital leadership

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare has split its hospitals into divisions and created new leadership roles to oversee them.

The new structure aims to improve system alignment and create a more seamless patient experience, according to an Oct. 5 news release shared with Becker's.

Heather Dexter was named president of the Emory Healthcare Regional Hospital Division, which includes Emory's Johns Creek (Ga.) Hospital; Decatur (Ga.) Hospital; Long-Term Acute Care Hospital in Decatur; Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta; and Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia, Ga. She previously served as CEO of Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, where she began her career in 1998.

Matt Waine was tapped as president of the Emory Healthcare University Hospital Division, which includes Emory University Hospital in Atlanta; Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital in Tucker, Ga.; Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods in Atlanta; Emory University Hospital at Smyrna (Ga.); and Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta. He previously served as CEO of four of the five hospitals, excluding Midtown.

Ms. Dexter and Mr. Waine will begin their new roles immediately, reporting to Joon Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare.

"The care we deliver has become increasingly more complex, and our patients often need services that require them to cross our campuses," Dr. Lee said. "We are fortunate to have leaders like Heather and Matt, who will guide us in their expanded leadership roles, to enhance coordination of care and services for our valued patients."