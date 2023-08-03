Texas Children's hospital selects chief medical officer

Rachel Marek, MD, has been selected to serve as chief medical officer of Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands.

According to an Aug. 2 news release, she joined Texas Children's The Woodlands, which serves communities north of Houston, in 2016 as medical director of pediatric hospital medicine. Dr. Marek is also an associate professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Before joining Texas Children's The Woodlands, Dr. Marek spent ten years as a community pediatric hospitalist at Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

Texas Children's The Woodlands is a 24/7 pediatric emergency center and 32-bed inpatient hospital with more than 20 outpatient specialty clinics. It is part of Houston-based Texas Children's, which includes hospital facilities and outpatient clinics throughout the region.