RWJBarnabas Health names 2 executive leaders

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has appointed two new executive leaders to its management team.

George Helmy was named executive vice president and chief external affairs and policy officer of the health system, and Marcie Ordowich was named COO of the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group, according to a Sept. 29 news release.

Mr. Helmy is the former chief of staff to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. He also served as state director to U.S. Sen. Cory Booker

In his new role, Mr. Helmy will be responsible for interactions with federal, state and local governments, governmental agencies and associates, and he will be a key senior strategic adviser on policy matters, as well as the organization's relationships with key external stakeholders, according to the release.

Ms. Ordowich most recently served as vice president of service line operations at Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine. She also has worked at New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals.

In her new role, her responsibilities will focus on efforts to establish a fully integrated multispecialty, multifaceted — community-based and academic — medical group structure, according to the release. She will also focus on growth and performance of RWJBarnabas Health through improved operations of the group and support the health system's service line strategy.