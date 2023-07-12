Yale New Haven hospital names chief nursing officer

Erica Carbajal -

 Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital, part of Yale New Haven Health, has selected Mary Christoffersen, DNP, RN, to serve as senior vice president and chief nursing officer. 

Dr. Christoffersen had been serving as interim CNO since December, the health system said in a June 27 news release. She has spent 25 years with the hospital in multiple leadership roles, including as OR manager, and executive director of operations and patient care service. 

As CNO, Dr. Christoffersen will oversee all nursing operations at Bridgeport's two campuses and multiple ambulatory sites.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles