Arkansas Children's promotes leader to chief medical officer

Karen Farst, MD, has been promoted to senior vice president and chief medical officer for Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. She will move into the role over the course of the hospital's fiscal year, according to an Aug. 17 news release.

Dr. Farst was the state's first board-certified physician in child abuse pediatrics. She currently serves as chief of medical staff at Arkansas Children's Hospital and leads its child maltreatment program.

"For the past 20 years, she has been the state's leading advocate for the most vulnerable children, reducing trauma after trauma by building collaborations and partnerships that shine a light on the very dark subject of child abuse and neglect," said Rick Barr, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Arkansas Children's.