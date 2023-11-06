Kaleida COO to retire

Cheryl Klass, BSN, RN, executive vice president and COO and the former chief nursing executive for Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, plans to retire from the organization.

Ms. Klass will leave after the first quarter of next year, once her successor as COO is selected and in place, according to a Nov. 6 news release from the health system. Her successor as chief nursing executive, Marjorie Quint-Bouzid, BSN, RN, was hired in May.

Ms. Klass joined Kaleida Health in 2004 as president of the then Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo. In 2011, she was named senior vice president of operations for Buffalo General Medical Center, which also included opening the Gates Vascular Institute and HighPointe on Michigan, according to the release. She also oversaw Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo at that time.

She became chief nursing executive in 2016. In July 2022, she was named chief nursing executive and COO after coming out of retirement from the health system in spring 2022 to serve as the interim president of the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. She has retained her role of Kaleida Health COO since May.