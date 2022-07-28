Kaleida Health makes 6 leadership changes

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health appointed multiple leaders to its executive team, according to a July 28 news release:

1. Cheryl Klass, BSN, RN, was named COO and chief nurse executive.

2. Kaleida Health named Michael Mineo, MD, its chief medical officer.

3. Michael Beecher, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

4. Raheel Ahmad, DO, was named chief medical officer of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park.

5. Allegra Jaros, president of Oishei Children's Hospital, will now oversee Kaleida Health's long-term care services.

6. Judy Baumgartner, president of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park, will again oversee Kaleida Health Laboratories.