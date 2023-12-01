Executives depart Missouri hospital amid merger

A Missouri hospital is making several leadership changes ahead of its integration with Columbia, Mo.-based University of Missouri Health Care at the start of 2024.

Three executives will depart Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Mo., when the hospital joins MU Health Care, effective Jan. 1, 2024. The outgoing executives are President Gaspare Calvaruso, Vice President of Finance Tom Luebbering and Vice President of Patient Care Services Janet Pestle, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Capital Region Medical Center, a 100-bed hospital, will welcome three newly appointed executives, effective Jan. 1. Denny Hamilton will serve as interim COO, Mike Rundle will transition from director of accounting to interim site leader for finance, and Debra Deeken, DNP, will serve as interim chief nursing officer.

MU Health Care and Capital Region Medical Center signed a letter of intent to fully integrate their health systems in June. The first formed their affiliation as partners in 1997.