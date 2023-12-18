Orlando Health hospital taps COO

Orlando (Fla.) Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital appointed Jessica Glover assistant vice president and COO, effective Dec. 1.

For the past year, Ms. Glover served as administrator of allied health and support services at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips.

She joined the health system in 2016 as an improvement systems coach before moving to the strategy team in 2020 where she served in multiple roles supporting Orlando Health's growth strategies.

Ms. Glover has a Master of Health Administration degree from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.