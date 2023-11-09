Orlando Health appoints nurse leader for clinical integration in Puerto Rico

Orlando Health has named Minedy Laracuente, MSN, APRN, as the assistant vice president of clinical development and integration for operations in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

In 2022, Orlando Health forged a partnership with Doctors Center Hospital — the third-largest health system in Puerto Rico, a four-hospital health system with 650 total beds. She will oversee nursing operations at multiple regional locations including in Puerto Rico cities of San Juan, Bayamón, Manatí, Carolina and an ambulatory diagnostic and treatment center in Arecibo.

She has worked for Orlando Health since 2019 and assumed her new role Nov. 1.