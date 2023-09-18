Kaiser names regional president

Michelle Gaskill-Hames, RN, was appointed regional president of Kaiser Permanente for Southern California and Hawaii.

Ms. Gaskill-Hames has held the role on an interim basis since April, according to a Sept. 18 news release. Previously, she served as COO and chief strategy, growth and experience officer for Kaiser in Southern California and Hawaii. She was appointed interim president after Julie Miller-Phipps announced her retirement.

Ms. Gaskill-Hames joined Kaiser in 2016 and held roles in Northern California before moving to Southern California last year, according to the release.

Kaiser is based in Oakland, Calif.