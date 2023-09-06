CommonSpirit names CEOs of 5 hospitals

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has named CEOs to lead the five Utah hospitals added to the system in May.

CommonSpirit acquired the five hospitals from Dallas-based Steward Health Care. They are now among the 20 hospitals and 240 physician practices and clinics that make up CommonSpirit's Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division, effective Aug. 1 upon the dissolvement of the Centura Health joint venture between CommonSpirit and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

The newly appointed CEOs for each organization are:

Kevin Jenkins, Market CEO in Utah and CEO of Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake

Michael Jensen, CEO of Holy Cross Hospital – Davis

Christine McSweeney, CEO of Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley

Angie Simonson, CEO of Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley West

Chris Stines, CEO of Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point

The executives collectively have more than 30 years of experience with CommonSpirit.

"These mission-focused, forward-leading leaders will work diligently for the common good of our patients, caregivers and communities, as we grow and make the healing presence of God known in each of our ministries across Utah," Jim Sheets, group president of the Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division, said in a news release shared with Becker's. "Together, we will faithfully extend faith-based care to our neighbors and patients, while embarking on a quest for better health care for all."