CommonSpirit adds 5 Utah hospitals

CommonSpirit completed its acquisition of Steward Health Care's sites of care in Utah, which will be managed by Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

Chicago-based CommonSpirit's acquisition includes five hospitals, according to a May 1 Centura news release. CommonSpirit also acquired more than 35 medical group clinics and a clinically integrated network of providers from Dallas-based Steward. The assets are wholly owned by CommonSpirit but are being managed by Centura.

In a tribute to their Catholic heritage, the hospitals and clinics have been renamed in honor of The Sisters of the Holy Cross, according to the release.

The hospitals' names will be as follows:

Holy Cross Hospital-Davis (formerly known as Davis Hospital and Medical Center) in Layton

Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley (formerly known as Jordan Valley Medical Center) in West Jordan

Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley West (formerly known as Jordan Valley Medical Center-West Valley Campus) in West Valley City

Holy Cross Hospital-Mountain Point (formerly known as Mountain Point Medical Center) in Lehi

Holy Cross Hospital-Salt Lake (formerly known as Salt Lake Regional Medical Center) in Salt Lake City

The Medical Group will be called Holy Cross Medical Group.

All current Utah employees who were in good standing were offered roles at the newly renamed Holy Cross operations at the close of the transaction, according to the release.

The systems first announced the deal Feb. 15. Steward's previous attempt to sell the Utah hospitals to Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare was abandoned in June, 13 days after the Federal Trade Commission challenged the transaction.