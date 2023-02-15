Steward to sell 5 hospitals to CommonSpirit

CommonSpirit Health will acquire Steward Health Care's sites of care in Utah, which will then be managed by Centura Health, the systems announced Feb. 15.

The three health systems signed an asset purchase agreement, under which Chicago-based CommonSpirit will acquire five hospitals, more than 35 medical group clinics and a clinically integrated network of providers from Dallas-based Steward. The assets will be wholly owned by CommonSpirit but managed by Centennial, Colo.-based Centura.

The systems expect the transaction to close later this year. The five Utah hospitals to change hands are:

Davis Hospital and Medical Center in Layton

Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Jordan

Jordan Valley Medical Center-West Valley Campus

Mountain Point Medical Center in Lehi

Salt Lake Regional Medical Center in Salt Lake City

The proposed deal marks Steward's second effort in the past year to unload the five Utah hospitals. In June, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Steward abandoned their proposed deal involving the hospitals 13 days after the Federal Trade Commission challenged the transaction.