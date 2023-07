Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown, Pa., has named Kris O'Shea, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.

Ms. O'Shea will join Conemaugh from WellSpan Health in York, Pa., where she served as vice president and chief nursing executive.

In her new capacity with Conemaugh, Ms. O'Shea will oversee and lead clinical and nursing operations across the health system.

Her appointment to the role is effective July 24.