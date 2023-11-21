ThedaCare taps Mayo Clinic's strategy director to lead new hospitals

Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare has named Jennifer Nikolai vice president supporting healthcare services at two new community hospital campuses.

In 2022, ThedaCare and Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health shared plans to create two new health campuses, including both hospitals and outpatient services. Ms. Nikolai will serve those campuses in Fond du Lac, Wis., and Oshkosh, Wis., according to a Nov. 20 news release from ThedaCare.

Ms. Nikolai most recently served as director of strategy for Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, but previously held multiple director- and manager-level positions with Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin.