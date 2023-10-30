New Orleans hospital CEO exits

Emily Sedgwick, MD, is no longer president and CEO of University Medical Center New Orleans, part of LCMC Health.

Dr. Sedgwick left the helm on Oct. 27 after 14 months in the role, an email from LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn to employees states, according to NOLA.com. John Nickens IV has been selected as interim CEO of the hospital.

"We thank Emily for her contributions to the hospital and wish her well in the future," hospital officials said in a statement shared with Becker's. "UMC is committed to working together as a team to continue serving the New Orleans community as we care for our patients."

Dr. Sedgwick joined University Medical Center New Orleans as president and CEO in August 2022. Before that, she served as executive chief medical officer at the Lexington-based University of Kentucky hospital system.

Mr. Nickens serves at LCMC Health as president of hospital services and chief of pediatrics. He stepped into that role in February after serving as the head of LCMC Health maternal and child health services and as president and CEO of Children's Hospital New Orleans.

LCMC Health is a nine-hospital system based in New Orleans.