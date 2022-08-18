University Medical Center New Orleans names Dr. Emily Sedgwick as CEO

University Medical Center New Orleans named Emily Sedgwick, MD, as president and CEO.

Dr. Sedgwick will lead a staff of more than 2,700 personnel and manage the continued growth of the hospital, which is Louisiana's largest academic medical center, according to an Aug. 17 news release from New Orleans-based LCMC Health, which operates the hospital. She previously served as chief medical officer at Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare.

Dr. Sedgwick said she looks forward to helping to expand access to care in Louisiana.

Sedgwick replaces interim CEO Terrie Sterling, MSN, who has led the organization since last year, according to the release.